News

Ortom: I held talks with APC to dump PDP, but…

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday confirmed that he was in talks with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ahead of the 2023 elections but later had a rethink.

 

The governor who disclosed this during the State Elective Congress of the party at Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi, said he suspended the idea after consultations with some of his close allies and the State Congress of the PDP.

 

Ortom said, he would communicate his decision not to leave the PDP to his “friends” in the APC.

 

“It is true that the APC has invited me to come back to APC and they are propagating that (he is leaving the PDP) and this is far from the truth. “I told them I will come and ask you (the state congress), do you want me to decamp to APC?”

 

The question which was followed by a resounding “No, no, no”, prompted the governor to say,

 

“So, I am comfortable with my people (PDP) and I will remain in PDP and I will communicate this to my friends in the APC and I will tell them that I consulted with you and you asked me not to leave”.

 

Ortom also said that he was humbled by the vote of confidence passed on him by the congress, adding, he will not fail the people.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Viral video: About 5,000 Nigerians stranded in Lebanon, says NAPTIP

Posted on Author Reporter

  About 5,000 Nigerians are stranded in Lebanon, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) confirmed on Saturday. The agency’s Director-General, Julie Okah-Donli told Channels Television this while confirming a viral video of stranded Nigerian ladies in Lebanon calling out to the government and eminent Nigerians to help evacuate them from […]
News

NAPPS to FG: Let our students write WASSCE

Posted on Author Reporter

  The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), has called on the Federal Government to reconsider its position of not allowing students in the country take part in this year’s West African Senior Secondary School Examination, WASSCE, to be conducted by the West African Examinations Council, WAEC. The National President of NAPPS, Otunba […]
News Top Stories

Covid-19: Lagos limits students per class to 20

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla and Caleb Onwe

Schools not inspected mustn’t open -FCTA   Lagos State government yesterday directed schools to limit the number of students to 20 per class.   Also, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Education Secretariat yesterday said that all schools not inspected and approved by its Department of Quality Assurance would not be allowed to open in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: