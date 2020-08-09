Ortom: I held talks with APC to dump PDP, but…

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday confirmed that he was in talks with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ahead of the 2023 elections but later had a rethink.

The governor who disclosed this during the State Elective Congress of the party at Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi, said he suspended the idea after consultations with some of his close allies and the State Congress of the PDP.

Ortom said, he would communicate his decision not to leave the PDP to his “friends” in the APC.

“It is true that the APC has invited me to come back to APC and they are propagating that (he is leaving the PDP) and this is far from the truth. “I told them I will come and ask you (the state congress), do you want me to decamp to APC?”

The question which was followed by a resounding “No, no, no”, prompted the governor to say,

“So, I am comfortable with my people (PDP) and I will remain in PDP and I will communicate this to my friends in the APC and I will tell them that I consulted with you and you asked me not to leave”.

Ortom also said that he was humbled by the vote of confidence passed on him by the congress, adding, he will not fail the people.

