Ortom: I spend N700m monthly on state, LG pensions

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday disclosed that his government expends N700 million monthly on payment of pensions for the past six months. Governor Ortom who spoke to journalists on his return from the PDP NEC meeting in Abuja said that N400m and N300m is paid monthly to the state and local government pensioners respectively.

He explained that though the release of the funds affects payment of overheads and other logistics in some Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government, it has to be sustained in order to address the plight of the senior citizens who served the state meritoriously and retired.

Governor Ortom stated that the release of N700 million monthly is a result of an agreement between government and pension union leaders in the state, pointing out that the cause of the recent protests by pensioners despite the subsisting agreement is unfortunate and would be investigated.

While reiterating the fact that his administration inherited over N70b arrears of pensions and gratuities of retirees in the state, Governor Ortom said relentless efforts had reduced the amount to less than N35b so far.

The governor said already, over N1.5b had been saved in the PENCOM account by the Benue State government, stressing that when the amount reaches N3b threshold, funds would be accessed from PENCOM to clear arrears of Pensions and gratuities of retirees.

According to him, the domestication of the PENCOM law by his administration was the best approach to ensure a lasting solution to payment of pensions and gratuities of retirees in the state.

