News Top Stories

Ortom: I spend N700m monthly on state, LG pensions

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday disclosed that his government expends N700 million monthly on payment of pensions for the past six months. Governor Ortom who spoke to journalists on his return from the PDP NEC meeting in Abuja said that N400m and N300m is paid monthly to the state and local government pensioners respectively.

 

He explained that though the release of the funds affects payment of overheads and other logistics in some Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government, it has to be sustained in order to address the plight of the senior citizens who served the state meritoriously and retired.

 

Governor Ortom stated that the release of N700 million monthly is a result of an agreement between government and pension union leaders in the state, pointing out that the cause of the recent protests by pensioners despite the subsisting agreement is unfortunate and would be investigated.

 

While reiterating the fact that his administration inherited over N70b arrears of pensions and gratuities of retirees in the state, Governor Ortom said relentless efforts had reduced the amount to less than N35b so far.

 

The governor said already, over N1.5b had been saved in the PENCOM account by the Benue State government, stressing that when the amount reaches N3b threshold, funds would be accessed from PENCOM to clear arrears of Pensions and gratuities of retirees.

 

According to him, the domestication of the PENCOM law by his administration was the best approach to ensure a lasting solution to payment of pensions and gratuities of retirees in the state. On the preparations of the PDP ahead of its national convention slated to hold at the end of this month, the

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Climate change: MTN commits to zero emissions by 2040

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Telecommunications Group, MTN, has pledged its commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2040. The telecom company hinges the commitment on its belief in the benefits of a healthy planet, while noting that the impacts of climate change has become increasingly visible around the world.   The company added that with the global warming on […]
News

Nigerian govs slam Buhari, say he’s misguiding, overheating polity

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigerian governors across the 36 states of the country have slammed President Muhammadu Buhari’s handling of the state legislatures and judiciaries’ autonomy, saying it is detrimental to the nation. Specifically, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum resolved to call for the immediate dissolution of the Presidential Implementation Committee on the Autonomy of State Legislature and Judiciary. […]
News

Military to officers: No room for mutiny, disloyalty

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

…says commitment to nationhood total The Military High Command has warned officers and personnel against acts of disloyalty, reminding them of the oath of allegiance and total loyalty to constituted authority in the country.   While warning against acts that constituted mutiny, the Armed Forces of Nigeria, renewed its mandate “to suppress insurrection and act in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica