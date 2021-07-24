Ortom: I stand with Bishop Kukah’s claim that Buhari’s elevating nepotism

*Urges FG to stop intimidating patriotic Nigerians

*Says herders rating as 4th deadliest terror group

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom yesterday described as unfortunate, the response of the Presidency to the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah’s address to the United States Congress Committee on Foreign Affairs regarding the high rate of insecurity in the country.

The governor says he stands with Bishop Kukah on the issues he raised and stressed that he would have said similar things if he were to address the same audience.

He advised the Federal Government to stop intimidating patriotic Nigerians who are raising genuine concerns over the worsening security and economic situation in the country.

Governor Ortom maintained that the country is practicing democracy which has no room for repression and dictatorship, noting that the country’s constitution guarantees the freedom of speech to all citizens, unlike a military regime which suppresses the right of the people to voice their opinions on challenges facing their country.

He noted that Bishop Kukah is one Nigerian, who is selfless and speaks his mind frankly on national issues, calling on the government to ensure justice, the rule of law and equity for all.

Ortom wondered, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, why the Presidency has chosen to politicize the views of Bishop Kukah when all the issues he highlighted in his address are facts about the country.

He said Kukah was right when he stated that nepotism has been elevated above federal character by the present administration, and further agreed with the Bishop that Christians across the country are targets of elimination and thousands have already fallen to the sword of jihadist supremacists.

