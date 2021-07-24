Metro & Crime

Ortom: I stand with Bishop Kukah’s claim that Buhari’s elevating nepotism

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

*Urges FG to stop intimidating patriotic Nigerians

*Says herders rating as 4th deadliest terror group

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom yesterday described as unfortunate, the response of the Presidency to the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah’s address to the United States Congress Committee on Foreign Affairs regarding the high rate of insecurity in the country.

The governor says he stands with Bishop Kukah on the issues he raised and stressed that he would have said similar things if he were to address the same audience.

He advised the Federal Government to stop intimidating patriotic Nigerians who are raising genuine concerns over the worsening security and economic situation in the country.

Governor Ortom maintained that the country is practicing democracy which has no room for repression and dictatorship, noting that the country’s constitution guarantees the freedom of speech to all citizens, unlike a military regime which suppresses the right of the people to voice their opinions on challenges facing their country.

He noted that Bishop Kukah is one Nigerian, who is selfless and  speaks his mind frankly on national issues, calling on the government to ensure justice, the rule of law and equity for all.

Ortom wondered, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, why the Presidency has chosen to politicize the views of Bishop Kukah when all the issues he highlighted in his address are facts about the country.

He said Kukah was right when he stated that nepotism has been elevated above federal character by the present administration, and further agreed with the Bishop that Christians across the country are targets of elimination and thousands have already fallen to the sword of jihadist supremacists.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: El-Rufai declares NLC President, Wabba ‘Wanted’, promises ‘handsome’ reward

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Kaduna State government, led by Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, has declared Comrade Ayuba Wabba, the National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), wanted in connection with a five-day strike in the state. The NLC has previously stated that the strike would continue unless the state government addressed the workers’ concerns. The recent sacking […]
Metro & Crime

Kaduna: Bandit shot dead, while attempting to abduct expatriate

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Police yesterday said that one bandit was killed during a failed attempt to abduct an expatriate in Kaduna State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Jalige, said in a statement that at least four fully loaded AK47 magazines were recovered during the operation. He said: “On the 21st June, 2021, about 21:33hrs […]
Metro & Crime

Patron murders sex worker, removes vital organs

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Decomposing body of a 29-year-old lady, said to be a sex worker, has been discovered in her room at Mosogar town in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State. The lady, whose name was not disclosed, was said to have died in her apartment after the male customer she came home with engaged her […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica