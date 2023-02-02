Metro & Crime

Ortom: I will fight killing in Benue with last pint of my blood

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

*Says Fulani elites targeting him for elimination

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Thursday vowed to fight the killing of his people by invading terrorist herdsmen with the last pint of his blood.

The governor also raised the alarm that some Fulani elites in the country are targeting to eliminate him.

Governor Ortom, who disclosed this while addressing a world press conference at the Government House in Makurdi, said the plot to eliminate him is allegedly being masterminded by a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (name withheld) and is coming on the heels of “a write-up signed by 52 personalities of Fulani extraction in the form of a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari in which the group pinned several accusations against him in a desperate attempt to set him up for hatred, vilification and attacks”.

Ortom said the group, which refused to name itself, accused him of being responsible for the recent killing of some pastoralists at Akwanaja in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State via a bomb attack.

He said his detractors also: “Tried to link the Benue State Livestock Guards with the killings, claiming that the pastoralists were bombed on their way from Benue to Nasarawa after they had retrieved their cattle.”

 

