Ortom: I will lead #EndSARS protest if…

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Tuesday indicated his preparedness to lead the nationwide #EndSARS protest by youth in the state if his people agree with him to do so.

 

Governor Ortom, who stated this while fielding questions from journalists at the Government House, said as a democratically elected governor, he believes in what the people want and would not object to the demand for him to lead the protest which is aimed correcting the anomalies perpetrated by leaders of the country.

 

“I am a democratically elected governor and I believe in the power of the people and for me I also believe in what the people want me to do.

 

“I also believe that now that the governors of this country have agreed to intervene that there is need for proactive steps to correct the wrongs that are going on in this country and for the federal government to make a definite position on this matter. If Benue people ask me to join the protest why not, I will join the protest.”

 

Ortom said he saw nothing wrong in the #EndSARS protest as the youths were indeed making genuine demands on issues affecting the entire citizens of the country.

Alluding to the controversial Water Bill which said to have again been listed for discussion in the House of Representatives, Governor Ortom, who described it as an ‘evil bill’, expressed optimism that the bill will not scale through even when it finally lands in the Senate.

