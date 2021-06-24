Ortom: I won’t be blackmailed into evil agenda of taking over our land

Benue State’s Governor, Samuel Ortom, in this interview, disagrees with President Muhammadu Buhari claims that he is running the country based on provisions of the country’s constitution. The governor also hit hard on the President’s style of lopsided appointments, which he says grossly violates the Federal Character Principle as well as his disposition to open grazing, among other issues. CEPHAS IORHEMEN reports

Despite agitations across the country, President Muhammadu Buhari said that he is ruling according to the constitution. Do you agree with him on that?

I do not agree with him in some other aspects even on security and what he said recently concerning open grazing instead of ranching. There is no provision for open grazing in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria but there’s provision for states to make laws for good governance of their states as long as it does not conflict with the provisions of the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

So, when Mr. President says he disagrees with banning of open grazing and he is not in support, I begin to wonder why that should happen. The National Economic Council (NEC) is a creation of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which Mr. President himself inaugurated, and it is chaired by the Vice President the with 36 governors and the ministers as members.

That body represents the entire country and so if it takes a decision on a policy that will solve the problem of farmers and herdsmen and Mr. President brushes it aside, how can he say that he is ruling according to the constitution? Look at the appointments today; do they represent the federal character? Let’s be frank to ourselves.

There are other aspects that he is ruling according to the constitution but he should listen to some of us who are criticizing him. These criticisms are constructive and are meant to help him make adjustments on some of those things that will help him govern this country better.

If we point out some lapses, it shouldn’t be a matter of vilifying, castigating, intimidating and blackmailing us and even raising some media war against us. I want the President to succeed and that is why I give constructive criticisms on things that I think can work. In Benue State, I have allowed the media to criticize me constructively, so Mr. President will have to go back and reflect on that statement and areas that he is not ruling according to the constitution.

The President recently shifted responsibility of security of lives and property of Nigerians to governors of the 36 states of the federation. You are one of the governors; how would you react to that?

I don’t know why he had to say that because we are in a federation. The roles of the local governments are complementary to the states and federal government and the roles of the states are also complementary to the federal government but we (state governors) have our specific responsibilities. You will recall, we have been calling for devolution of powers, restructuring to ensure that we have more powers and resources and control of, at least, the police, to help us control things better.

So, Mr. President should not shift this responsibility, he should know that he is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He does the appointment of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), the Director-General of Department of State Services and all the service chiefs because the constitution gives him the right to do so. So, he shouldn’t be shifting blames, he should stand up to his responsibility and call on state governors to help.

I have always said there should be a summit where we can make inputs because we are on ground; we are representing him at the state level. So, it is not just a matter of saying we should go and take charge; he has a role to play too. If he is shifting responsibilities to us, let him give us the resources that are needed; let him allow for equitable distribution of resources, so that the revenue sharing formula too would be adjusted, so that we can take responsibility. Let him give us state police, at least, that will help.

Some Fulani groups alleged that you provided logistic support to the military to attack them and their cattle in Nasarawa State. How true is that claim?

They are only changing the narrative to turn away from the real issues that they are doing. Go to my own local government area in Guma; more than three quarters of the local government has been invaded and taken over by herdsmen. Have you not heard about the President’s directive on shoot-at-sight on anyone carrying AK 47? I have told my people to avoid carrying AK 47 even if Fulani people are having that. In my case, where were those cattle killed? So, this is just a way of trying to divert attention from the real issues that are on ground. There is nothing like that.

I will tell you that Miyetti Allah is a terrorist organization and that is why I will continue to say that it should be proscribed because its members don’t mean well for this country, they are out to destroy this country. Some of us believe in the unity and progress of this country, we believe in live and let live and in co-habiting with anyone whether Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo.

That’s why you have never heard of any ethnic or religious clashes in Benue State. Nigeria is a circular country and we want it to remain like that, so that we can practice our religion, practice our culture to the extent that the law does not prohibit the way we practice it. I won’t be blackmailed into an evil agenda of taking over our land, occupying it or doing all kinds of atrocities.

President Buhari, in a recent interview with Arise TV, accused state governors of embezzling local government funds. What’s your reaction to that?

I can only talk for myself here in Benue State because I am not the governor of the 36 states. In my state, we have complied with full autonomy of financial issues in the local governments as directed by the National Intelligence Financial Unit (NFIU). Go and check the records, anti-corruption agencies can go and check whether I have tampered with funds available to the local governments. I do not go there. Even the area where the local government and the state are supposed to be contributing money; the joint account, as enacted and passed into law by the Benue State House of Assembly, with the governor’s assent, I have not operated that account since I came in. I prefer that money goes to each of the local governments and they spend. The records are there for anyone to see. So, to that extent as far as I am concerned, I can talk for myself that the allegation is not true.

In view of the fact that you said Nigeria is on life support, would you ask the President to resign?

I am not the President, so I won’t say that. I will prefer that all of us come together and look at this matter very well. That is my call to My President. But unfortunately, when you raise an objective point that will help solve this problem that we are in today, they start insulting and blackmailing you and even make jest of what you are saying. I will say that we need to come together because Mr. President cannot do it alone. Mr. President requires the 774 local government chairmen, Mr. President requires the 36 governors, Mr. President requires all of us, ministers, governors, the traditional rulers to come together.

He should listen to them because the problem we have here is different from the one happening in Zamfara, Kaduna and other states. So, if we sit together, we will be able to find a common ground to discuss and solve this problem. There are issues that Mr. President will need to address. There are issues that governors, local government chairmen, traditional rulers and the people themselves will need to address because we are in a democratic government. So, I would want Mr. President to arrange a summit or dialogue or conference or for us to come together and discuss.

If we sit together, we will be able to panel beat the whole thing and come to a resolution that will be a win-win for Mr. President, for governors, for chairmen and for the rest of the people of this country. As at today, all is not well with Nigeria. My appeal to Mr. President is that he should not allow this country to dissolve under his hand because Nigerian trusted him in 2015.

In 2019 he was also trusted and reelected into office. He should reciprocate by ensuring good governance, equity, fairness and justice. Today in Nigeria, there is no equity, no fairness, no justice. Look at all the things he promised Nigerians that he will do. Is it corruption? Is it electricity, is it security or what? You can imagine a minister serving currently in the Federal Republic of Nigeria was caught buying a $37 million estate. And we were told by the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that this minister remitted $20 million to the bank, and EFCC was able to track the money and got it.

What have we heard about it? Who is that minister? If Mr. President is a man of integrity, he should bring that minister out and let him face prosecution. Is it not here that an APC national chairman said when you join the All Progressives Congress (APC), you have become a saint and your old sins are forgiven and they will draw a line? Today, you see so many corrupt people in the Federal Executive Council. People who were having cases with EFCC and all that, have you heard about them again? That means there is selective justice. So, they should allow the EFCC to function in line with the law that established it.

They should ensure that the anti-corruption agencies function very well. What they are doing is unjustifiable. I know several ministers who have stolen billions and nothing is happening to them. They were not arrested nor prosecuted because they are in the ruling party. This is not the democracy we yearned for. This is not the Nigeria we want. Buhari must come out and show that he is truly the president of this country; that he is for everybody and for nobody. That statement is right but the implementation of it is what calls for questions.

Like this: Like Loading...