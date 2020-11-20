News Top Stories

Ortom: I won’t return to APC

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday denied a rumour making the rounds of his renewed plans to rejoin his former party, the All Progressives Congress (APC). He, however, described the rumour as unfounded and mischievous.

The rumour came just as the APC in the state also said it has “received several calls from prospective defectors seeking to know if it is truly unwilling to accept new members who have indicated interest to join the party.” Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, said “those involved in the impish allegation are clearly doing so to soothe their stuckup apprehensions.”

The governor, however, advised young men who had been peddling what he termed “the hang-about rumour” to take advantage of the numerous entrepreneurial opportunities the Ortom administration has created through its collaboration with Bank of Industry, Bank of Agriculture and other financial institutions to engage in rewarding ventures and shun falsehood. He said: “Why will Governor Ortom return to APC; to do what?

“It is true that the governor was contacted by some notable persons to defect from PDP, but he declined the invitation. “Governor Ortom is the leader of PDP in North Central Nigeria and he is enjoying a robust relationship with other leaders of the party in Benue State and the entire region.

It is, therefore, ridiculous for anyone to insinuate that the governor has the intention to leave PDP.” Meanwhile, acting State Publicity Secretary of APC, Mr. James Ornguga, in a statement made available to New Telegraph said “some callers alleged that the party’s leadership has placed an embargo on accepting defectors, especially former members of the party who are set to rejoin, saying that APC is not against it and would not stop anyone who is interested in becoming a member of the party.”

APC expressed confidence in its leader, Senator George Akume’s political principle of “the more, the merrier,” saying it would continue to expand its membership by accepting new members and returnees.

