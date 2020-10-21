Ortom: I’ll lead #EndSARS protest if Benue people agree

Cephas Iorhemen

Makurdi

B

enue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday indicated his preparedness to lead the nationwide #EndSARS protest by youths in the state if his people agreed with him to do so.

Governor Ortom, who stated this while fielding questions from journalists at the Government House,

said as a democratically elected governor, he believed in what the people want and would not object to the demand for him to lead the protest, which he said was aimed at correcting the anomalies perpetrated by leaders of the country.

“I am a democratically elected governor and I believe in the power of the people and for me I also believe in what the people want me to do.

“I also believe that now that the governors of this country have agreed to intervene that there is the need for proactive steps to correct the wrongs that are going on in this country and for the federal government to take a definite position on this matter. If Benue people ask me to join the protest why not, I will join the protest”.

Governor Ortom said he saw nothing wrong in the #EndSARS protest as the youths were indeed making genuine demands on issues affecting the entire citizens of the country.

