Ortom: I’m counting days now to leave office in 2023

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday declared that he is now counting few days to exit from office next year. The governor made the declaration while addressing a caucus meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Government House, Makurdi. He thanked people of the state for their sustained support to his administration over the years, and expressed optimism that the party will retain power in the state during next year’s general elections. He said: “We are quite committed to ensure that we win our elections in 2023, let nobody deceive you that they will take over from us, by the grace of God, we shall win.” The governor lamented the intractable crisis rocking the party at the national level, but assured the people that the issues at stake would soon be nipped in the bud.
Related Articles
Army: The Economist trying to destabilise Buhari’s govt
The Nigerian Army has accused a London- based magazine, the Economist, of alleged plans to destabilise the government of President Muhammadu Buhari. The Army predicated its claim on a recent article by the Economist entitled, “Insurgency, Secessionism and Banditry Threaten Nigeria”. Among others, the wellregarded magazine had said: “When violence erupts, the government does nothing […]
Pantami: Buhari’s action insensitive –PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as insensitive, the presidency’s statement exonerating Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, of allegation of supporting terrorism. PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, accused President Muhammadu Buhari of providing cover for the minister. The party said that this further confirmed […]
Benue, Plateau Killings: Reps put Buhari on the spot
PHILIP NYAM reports on how recent developments, particularly killings in Benue and Plateau states, forced members of the House of Representatives to take up issues concerning the security and safety of Nigerians with President Muhammadu Buhari Before members of the House of Representatives proceeded on the Easter break, the lawmakers for the umpteenth time expressed […]
