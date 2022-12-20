News

Ortom: I’m counting days now to leave office in 2023

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday declared that he is now counting few days to exit from office next year. The governor made the declaration while addressing a caucus meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Government House, Makurdi. He thanked people of the state for their sustained support to his administration over the years, and expressed optimism that the party will retain power in the state during next year’s general elections. He said: “We are quite committed to ensure that we win our elections in 2023, let nobody deceive you that they will take over from us, by the grace of God, we shall win.” The governor lamented the intractable crisis rocking the party at the national level, but assured the people that the issues at stake would soon be nipped in the bud.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
