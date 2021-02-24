News

Ortom: I'm not happy seeing children, adults in IDP camps

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday said he was not happy seeing the over 800, 000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) of Fulani herdsmen attacks, including women, children and adults currently wallowing in penury in the state.

 

The victims, who were mostly from Guma, the local government area of the governor, were attacked four years ago with over 73 people killed and scores of others rendered homeless by gun-wielding marauding herdsmen.

 

Many others had report  edly died in the camps as a result of one form of disease or hardship or the other or were even forced into marriage. Speaking with journalists at the Government House, the governor lamented continuous attacks on his people, explaining that Benue was not against any Fulani, Yoruba, Jukun, Tiv, Idoma or any other ethnic group, except terrorist herders who come with the aim of forcefully acquiring the land of the people and killing them. “The herdsmen have continued to launch attacks on our communities and today we still have over 800, 000 IDPs in the camps.

 

“We are not against Fulani herdsmen in Benue State; we are against those terrorist Fulani herdsmen in the state. “Every ethnic group, including Yoruba, Jukun, Idoma, Hausa, Tiv or Idoma, everybody has equal rights to stay in Benue State as long as you respect the law.

 

“But as long as you refuse to obey the law here, be ready that the law will catch up with you and the security agencies will apprehend you and prosecute you according to the law.”

 

Governor Ortom said as part of the government’s plan to curb the menace of insecurity, his administration had placed a N50 million bounty on the killed notorious criminal,

 

Terwase Akwaza alias Gana, for anyone with useful information that could lead to his arrest. He commended men of the Nigeria Army, the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) and other security agencies for their roles in ensuring the return of enduring peace in the state.

 

Governor Ortom reiterated the outright ban on open grazing in the state, insisting that anyone wishing to do cattle business in the state must follow the due process of acquiring land to ranch them as provided for by the law.

