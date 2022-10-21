News

Ortom: Inadequate power supply frustrated my industrialization efforts

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday said his administration’s zeal to industrialise the state suffered some setbacks due to lack of adequate power supply. The governor stated this when the new Managing Director of Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDCO), Engr Abdu Bello Mohammed, led some management staff to pay him a courtesy visit.

Ortom, who charged the management of JEDCO to upgrade the level of power supply in the state, pointed out that some existing companies at the Industrial Layout folded up because they could not afford the rising cost of operating their plants using diesel. He noted that Benue is an agrarian state with the capacity to turn primary products into finished goods, adding: “Ensuring adequate power supply to residences and commercial areas would enhance the economic development.”

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Nathaniel Ikyur, expressed his readiness to support JEDCO, and directed the state Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) to unseal all premises of the electricity company to allow room for more negotiations over the company’s unpaid taxes to the state government. According to the governor, the decision was to enable the government begin a mutual relationship with the new management of the company, noting that the government would also make concerted efforts to clear outstanding bills owed the company.

He asked the BIRS Chair, Mrs Mimi Adzape- Orubibi and the State Accountant-General, Mr Agwaza Iorkpiligh, to liaise with the new management of JEDCO with the aim of sorting out both the taxes owed by the company and outstanding electricity bills owed by the state government. The new JEDCO boss told the governor that the company has already paid part of its owed taxes and appealed for his intervention for its offices to be unsealed. He explained that as part of their mandate to boost power supply in the state the company has awarded a contract for the construction of 330KVA line across the Benue Bridge, including construction of more substations in their 2023 budget.

 

Our Reporters

