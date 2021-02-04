Metro & Crime

Ortom inaugurates 12 new Permanent Secretaries

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Thursday inaugurated 12 new Permanent Secretaries with a charge on them to be just, fair and equitable in the discharge of their duties.

Performing the ceremony at the Government House in Makurdi, the governor, accompanied by his Deputy Engr. Benson Abounu and other key government functionaries, acknowledged the vital roles played by Permanent Secretaries especially as accounting officers of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Ortom said they were sworn in to fill the vacuum created by the retirement of most of their colleagues.

He congratulated them for being found worthy of elevation among other competent persons, and tasked them on loyalty and total commitment to his administration’s philosophy of total abhorrence for corruption, indiscipline and other negative tendencies.

“You should be guided by the fact that to whom much is given, much is also expected. Your loyalty and total commitment to duty and adherence to our philosophy of total abhorrence for corruption, indiscipline and all the negative tendencies that can weigh the state down from moving forward must be your guiding principles”.

Governor Ortom solicited the cooperation and support of people of the state, members of the state’s Executive Council and the entire civil servants to enable the new appointees succeed in their assignments and assured them of government’s support.

Leave a Reply

