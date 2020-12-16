Ortom inaugurates council on implementation of MSMEs policy

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday inaugurated the state council on the implementation of the National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Performing the inauguration at the Government House, Makurdi, the governor said the council was critical in building the state’s economy.

He said: “This council is vital in harnessing the efforts of micro, small and medium enterprises as critical stakeholders in building the Benue economy.” Governor Ortom noted that his administration had earlier inaugurated the state council on commercialisation and privatisation to reposition public-owned enterprises in the state that had gone comatose for years.

He said its recommendations were being weighed by the government for implementation. The governor also said that his administration had commenced the process of setting up a state MSMEs development agency, pointing out that the state executive council had given approval to that effect and a law on that was being awaited from the state House of Assembly.

Governor Ortom also read out the functions of the 14-member MSME council to include provision of guidance on policies and strategies to drive the development of the MSMEs subsector, fostering increased awareness and ensuring that national policy on MSMEs achieved intended goals, among others.

