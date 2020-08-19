Metro & Crime

Ortom inaugurates food, nutrition committee in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Comment(0)

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Wednesday inaugurated the State’s Food and Nutrition Committee (SFNC) with a charge on members to play a key role in the food security initiatives of his administration.
Speaking at the occasion, which held at the Goverment House in Makurdi, the governor said the need to address the multisectoral issue especially as it relates to agriculture was very crucial to the attainment of key national, regional and global nutritional objectives.
He maintained that the Comprehensive African Agricultural Development Program (CAAD), the Malabo Declaration and the Sustainable Development Goals, (SDGs) among other frameworks were evidences to increasing calls for agricultural actions that address nutrition.
The governor opined that the 2014 International Conference on Nutrition, ICN2, which held in Rome, concluded that the nutritional well-being of all people is a precondition for development and key objective of progress in human development.
He said ensuring adequate nutrition for humans was an important goal since malnutrition leads to suffering and death, stressing that lockdown due to the global COVID-19 resulted to limited access to food and its supply chains which also led to limited access to nutritious food and supplements.
Governor Ortom noted that the urgent need to tackle the negative impacts on the nutritional well-being of people of the state triggered the inauguration of the committee to partner with other stakeholders to develop a program in that regard.
According to him, the objective of the plan is to among other things, ensure integration of nutrition into the Benue State COVID-19 Response Plan with a view to supporting the immune system to help prevent and or combat virus invasion of the body.
Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources and Chairman of the committee, Dr. Timothy Ijir pledged their commitment to ensuring that the negative impact of malnutrition on people of the state was mitigated.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos reviews 2018 Land Use Charge

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Lagos State Government on Wednesday reviewed the 2018 Land Use Charge. The state government disclosed that the decision for the review was to reduce the financial pressure on Lagosians relating to land use. In a statement by the Commissioner, Ministry of Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, explained that “In 2018, there was an increase […]
Metro & Crime

Southern Kaduna killings: Christians declare month-long prayer, fasting

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State has declared a non-denominational prayer and fasting rally to seek for God’s intervention on the incessant attacks by gunmen in some communities in the southern part of the state. Speaking during the prayer session held at ECWA Church in the Kaduna State capital on […]
Metro & Crime

Prominent broadcaster, Dan Foster, dies

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Notable broadcaster, Dan Foster, popularly known as The Big Dawg, is dead. New Telegraph learnt that the popular radio personality reportedly died yesterday of COVID-19. Before his death, Foster had worked with Cool FM, Inspiration FM, City FM and Classic FM. Formerly an Idol series judge, he also held a similar position with the Got […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: