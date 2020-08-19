Ortom inaugurates food, nutrition committee in Benue

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Wednesday inaugurated the State’s Food and Nutrition Committee (SFNC) with a charge on members to play a key role in the food security initiatives of his administration.

Speaking at the occasion, which held at the Goverment House in Makurdi, the governor said the need to address the multisectoral issue especially as it relates to agriculture was very crucial to the attainment of key national, regional and global nutritional objectives.

He maintained that the Comprehensive African Agricultural Development Program (CAAD), the Malabo Declaration and the Sustainable Development Goals, (SDGs) among other frameworks were evidences to increasing calls for agricultural actions that address nutrition.

The governor opined that the 2014 International Conference on Nutrition, ICN2, which held in Rome, concluded that the nutritional well-being of all people is a precondition for development and key objective of progress in human development.

He said ensuring adequate nutrition for humans was an important goal since malnutrition leads to suffering and death, stressing that lockdown due to the global COVID-19 resulted to limited access to food and its supply chains which also led to limited access to nutritious food and supplements.

Governor Ortom noted that the urgent need to tackle the negative impacts on the nutritional well-being of people of the state triggered the inauguration of the committee to partner with other stakeholders to develop a program in that regard.

According to him, the objective of the plan is to among other things, ensure integration of nutrition into the Benue State COVID-19 Response Plan with a view to supporting the immune system to help prevent and or combat virus invasion of the body.

Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources and Chairman of the committee, Dr. Timothy Ijir pledged their commitment to ensuring that the negative impact of malnutrition on people of the state was mitigated.

