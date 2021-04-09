Ortom inaugurates Tor Tiv palace in Gboko

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday inaugurated the ultramodern Tor Tiv Palace in Gboko, headquarters of the Tiv nation. Speaking at the occasion, the governor acknowledged the support and cooperation of the 14 Tiv local government areas with the state government to the success of the gigantic project. He said the process to build a befitting palace in Otukpo for the Och’Idoma, had already commenced. Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto states, were conferred with chieftaincy titles on the occasion by the Tor Tiv. The Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, appreciatedGovernor Ortom for rebuilding the palace, saying that he was happy tobethefirstoccupantaswell as having it inaugurated during his reign.

