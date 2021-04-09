News

Ortom inaugurates Tor Tiv palace in Gboko

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday inaugurated the ultramodern Tor Tiv Palace in Gboko, headquarters of the Tiv nation. Speaking at the occasion, the governor acknowledged the support and cooperation of the 14 Tiv local government areas with the state government to the success of the gigantic project. He said the process to build a befitting palace in Otukpo for the Och’Idoma, had already commenced. Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto states, were conferred with chieftaincy titles on the occasion by the Tor Tiv. The Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, appreciatedGovernor Ortom for rebuilding the palace, saying that he was happy tobethefirstoccupantaswell as having it inaugurated during his reign.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: A’Ibom govt cancels state events as fresh cases hit 48

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Akwa Ibom State Government has cancelled all state government’s events requiring large crowds as new wave of COVID -19 reveals 48 new cases. The state which had earlier recorded a zero positive case status has therefore wowed to ensure strict enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines and protocols in all parts of the state. In a press […]
News

Sterling Bank, Lagos partner on health insurance scheme

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Foremost financial service provider, Sterling Bank Plc., has said it has concluded plans to partner with the Lagos State Government on its push to enroll residents on a health insurance programme in partnership with the Eko Social Health Alliance (EkoSHA). The bank’s Divisional Head, Health and Education Sectors, Obinna Ukachukwu, who disclosed this in a […]
News Top Stories

Telcos face declining revenue as mobile subscriptions shrink

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Active lines fall to 207.5m   SIM registration suspension triggers further drop   From an average increase of over one million monthly, active mobile subscriptions in the country declined by 46,648 in November 2020.   Latest industry statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) indicated that subscriptions across the four GSM networks of MTN, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica