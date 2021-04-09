Ortom inaugurates Tor Tiv palace in Gboko

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday inaugurated the ultramodern Tor Tiv Palace in Gboko, headquarters of the Tiv nation. Speaking at the occasion, the governor acknowledged the support and cooperation of the 14 Tiv local government areas with the state government to the success of the gigantic project. He said the process to build a befitting palace in Otukpo for the Och’Idoma, had already commenced. Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto states, were conferred with chieftaincy titles on the occasion by the Tor Tiv. The Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, appreciatedGovernor Ortom for rebuilding the palace, saying that he was happy tobethefirstoccupantaswell as having it inaugurated during his reign.
COVID-19: A’Ibom govt cancels state events as fresh cases hit 48
Akwa Ibom State Government has cancelled all state government’s events requiring large crowds as new wave of COVID -19 reveals 48 new cases. The state which had earlier recorded a zero positive case status has therefore wowed to ensure strict enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines and protocols in all parts of the state. In a press […]
Sterling Bank, Lagos partner on health insurance scheme
Foremost financial service provider, Sterling Bank Plc., has said it has concluded plans to partner with the Lagos State Government on its push to enroll residents on a health insurance programme in partnership with the Eko Social Health Alliance (EkoSHA). The bank’s Divisional Head, Health and Education Sectors, Obinna Ukachukwu, who disclosed this in a […]
Telcos face declining revenue as mobile subscriptions shrink
Active lines fall to 207.5m SIM registration suspension triggers further drop From an average increase of over one million monthly, active mobile subscriptions in the country declined by 46,648 in November 2020. Latest industry statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) indicated that subscriptions across the four GSM networks of MTN, […]
