Ortom: INEC shifted goal post in middle of February polls for rigging

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday accused Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu of shifting the goal post in the middle of the February 25 polls that reportedly paved the way for massive rigging. The governor who disclosed this while speaking with journalists shortly after he and his wife voted at his Nzorov council ward in Guma local government area of the state, said it was because of the lapses on the part of the Commission that he dragged his All Progressive Congress (APC) rival to court to seek redress.

He lamented that INEC did not upload results of the election electronically as stipulated in their guidelines, but commended the Commission for conduct of the Governorship and State Assembly elections which he said was devoid of similar challenges as was the case during the last election. “I hope that INEC has taken great mistake that was done during the voting exercise and transmission of results because you cannot shift the goal post in the middle of the game. That is what INEC did last time.

“I commended just like today on the part of the electorate, they did well as you can see, the BVAS, the accreditation and the voting process has been made. The challenge is why did they not upload result of the election electronically as stipulated in their guidelines?

“That is what we were working with and you go and shift the goal post and that is how the election was rigged and we are completely dissatisfied with what had happened and its unacceptable and that is why we have gone to court because we are law abiding citizens and we want everybody to be free, we don’t want crisis”. On the general conduct of the Governorship/Assembly polls, Governor Ortom lauded the peaceful manner it was held as he emphasized, “there is peace everywhere, the opposition is jittery and that is why they have gone accusing the PDP of arming of militia and weapons among others”.

