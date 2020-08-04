Ortom inspects 60 transformers for distribution to communities

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday inspected 60 additional units of transformers procured by his administration through the Ministry of Rural Development and Cooperatives for distribution to rural communities in the state.

The governor, who carried out the inspection at the ministry’s headquarters in Makurdi, the Benue State capital alongside his Deputy, Engr. Benson Abounu and some commissioners, also directed the distribution of the transformers to various communities across the state to boost rural electrification.

He said though the transformers were not enough to serve all the communities in need of the commodity, they would go a long way in providing electricity supply to many communities. He said they would be given to some communities that had made requests while others would be used for ongoing rural electrification projects being executed by the ministry.

