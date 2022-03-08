Education

Ortom intensifying efforts to end ASUTIBS’ strike – Commissioner

The Benue State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Saawuan Tarnongu, stated that Governor Samuel Ortom is working diligently to ensure that the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Tertiary Institutions in Benue State (ASUTIBS) is not allowed to go for too long. Tarnongu stated this when he received members of the Association of Students Union of Polytechnic and Colleges of Education in Benue State (ASUPCEBS), who visited him in his office.

 

 

The Commissioner stated that Governor Ortom had constituted a committee, chaired by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Tony Ijohor (SAN) to look into the demands of the union with a view to finding possible ways of resolving them within the available resources.

 

He commended the student leaders for their decision to embrace dialogue and not to be used by some elements in the society to cause chaos for political gains, even as he stressed that no amount of protest would bring solution without dialogue.

Tarnongu, who reiterated that he had already met with the committee of heads of Benue State- Owned Tertiary Institutions and the catalogue of their challenges is accreditation of programmes but assured them of government’s commitment.

 

Also, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Margaret Ikpe, praised the student leaders and tasked them on good conduct as leaders of tomorrow.

 

Earlier, the spokesman for the student leaders, and President of students’ union of College of Education, Oju, Igbudu Victor Okita, said their visit was to congratulate the Commissioner on his appointment, as well as appeal to the state government to resolve the issues so that ASUTIBS’ strike could be called off in the interest of the Benue children.

 

Igbudu, who further distanced the group from the recent purported protest by some students in the state, however, noted that the protest lacked merit, while the organisers of the protest did not follow due process.

 

