Metro & Crime

Ortom invites Buhari to inaugurates projects in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Wednesday extended an invitation to President Muhammadu Buhari to commission two newly constructed cell blocks at the Makurdi Medium Correctional Centre to check cases of jailbreaks across the nation.

Ortom conveyed the invitation after his meeting with the people of Ugondo community, the host community for the correctional service.

He warned the community against encroaching on the land already ceded to the service and any other Federal Government agency contributing to the growth and security of people of the state.

The governor’s invitation is coming in the midst of his discord with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar which appears irreconcilable.

Governor Ortom is also a staunch member of the PDP’s G-5 led under the leadership of his Rivers State counterpart, Governor Nyesom Wike.

The group is calling for the resignation of Senator Iyorchia Ayu as a condition for peace in the party and to support Atiku’s 2023 presidential ambition.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police nab alleged serial robber, recover five phones

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), have arrested a serial phone thief at Shasha area of Lagos State. The suspect, it was learnt after stealing phones will run out of the state and come back after disposing of it to buyers. The suspect identified as Olajide Balogun (36), an indigene of Akoko, in Ondo […]
Metro & Crime

NDLEA intercepts cocaine consignments at Port Harcout, Abuja, Lagos airports

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Desperate attempts by a Brazil-based drug cartel to smuggle large consignments of cocaine into Nigeria through three major international airports in Port Harcourt, Abuja and Lagos have been foiled by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). The operation led to the arrest of seven traffickers. In a statement yesterday, NDLEA’s spokesperson, Mr. […]
Metro & Crime

‘Military students’ torture 11-year-old boy with hot iron over missing phone

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Members of the Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network (ACVPN) have urged the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to do everything humanly possible to arrest a young lady and her friends for allegedly brutalising an 11-year-old house boy with hot iron at the Mushin area.   The boy, identified as Tobi, was allegedly tortured […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica