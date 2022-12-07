Ortom invites Buhari to inaugurates projects in Benue

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Wednesday extended an invitation to President Muhammadu Buhari to commission two newly constructed cell blocks at the Makurdi Medium Correctional Centre to check cases of jailbreaks across the nation.

Ortom conveyed the invitation after his meeting with the people of Ugondo community, the host community for the correctional service.

He warned the community against encroaching on the land already ceded to the service and any other Federal Government agency contributing to the growth and security of people of the state.

The governor’s invitation is coming in the midst of his discord with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar which appears irreconcilable.

Governor Ortom is also a staunch member of the PDP’s G-5 led under the leadership of his Rivers State counterpart, Governor Nyesom Wike.

The group is calling for the resignation of Senator Iyorchia Ayu as a condition for peace in the party and to support Atiku’s 2023 presidential ambition.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...