Politics

Ortom: I’ve no plans to dump PDP for APC

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comments Off on Ortom: I’ve no plans to dump PDP for APC

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Wednesday said he has no plan to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The governor was reacting to comments by the state chairman of the APC, Comrade Abba Yaro during the defection of former National chairman of the PDP, Senator Barnabas Gemade from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to the APC that the governor would also soon return to the party.
Ortom said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase that “he is not contemplating leaving PDP for whatever reason”.
“The Governor believes that the political, economic and security challenges currently facing the country cannot merely be solved by people decamping from one political party to another.
“He said what is most important at this point is for Nigerians of all works of life to join hands and surmount the challenges confronting the nation.
“Governor Ortom is comfortably leading the PDP in Benue state to achieve development milestones for the people and he remains focused on the mandate of providing good governance to all parts of the state”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Edo 2020: Oba of Benin to hold prayer, fasting sessions for peaceful polls

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, on Sunday, unfolded plans to summon the Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs to pray for a peaceful election in the state. Oba Ewuare II disclosed this when the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki led some governors, senators and other top officials of the Peoples Democratic Party, […]
Politics

Alleged fraud: Reps intervene in NSITF impasse

Posted on Author PHILIP NYAM examines the decision

The House of Representatives has picked holes in the recent suspension of some top management staff of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF). PHILIP NYAM examines the decision   Allegations of corruption at the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) have become a recurrent decimal like that of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). […]
Politics

APC crisis: Giadom no longer a member of APC – Eta

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,

… NEC’ll take care of them on Thursday – Giadom After the meeting of the Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday on the leadership crisis bedeviling the party, the members of the National Working Committee (NWC) were yet to find a truce to their problems. The APC factional […]

%d bloggers like this: