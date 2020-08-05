Ortom: I’ve no plans to dump PDP for APC

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Wednesday said he has no plan to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor was reacting to comments by the state chairman of the APC, Comrade Abba Yaro during the defection of former National chairman of the PDP, Senator Barnabas Gemade from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to the APC that the governor would also soon return to the party.

Ortom said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase that “he is not contemplating leaving PDP for whatever reason”.

“The Governor believes that the political, economic and security challenges currently facing the country cannot merely be solved by people decamping from one political party to another.

“He said what is most important at this point is for Nigerians of all works of life to join hands and surmount the challenges confronting the nation.

“Governor Ortom is comfortably leading the PDP in Benue state to achieve development milestones for the people and he remains focused on the mandate of providing good governance to all parts of the state”.

