News

Ortom, JED trade accusations over unpaid N558m claim

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

Benue State government under Governor Samuel Ortom and the management of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc. are at each other’s jugular over huge indebtedness arising from power services rendered that accumulated to a whooping over N558 million. The government also sealed an unnamed cement company run by the electricity company.

The squabbles metamorphosed into the sealing of the official premises of JED in Makurdi, the state capital by the authorities of the state’s Board of Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) led by its Chairman, Mrs. Mimi Orubibi-Adzape. Mrs. Orubibi explained that the action of the board in sealing JED’s operational office was in compliance with the provisions of the Personal Income Tax Act of 2011. She said the enforcement became imperative after due processes were followed and JED refused to pay the tax. “An audit was carried out on the cement company (name withheld) . “That letter was dated January 9, 2021 and it was N474 million.

Since then we have been on the issue. “We did reconciliations and virtual reconciliations and we came down to the final amount of N218 million. “The Personal Income Tax Act, section 58 clearly states that if you are given an assessment, and the amount is stated in the assessment, you are at liberty to object within 30 days if you are not okay with the assessment, failing that assessment becomes final and conclusive. “The cement company did not object to the assessment. We followed suit with 14 days’ notice and we also did another seven days’ notice and at that point nothing was done.” The BIRS boss added that, “We even went outside the statutory period of 30 days, calling them, and they visited the office when I resumed office in November. “The court order, which we are enforcing today, was issued April 13. We did not come immediately to seal them because we wanted to exhaust all means of diplomacy, which all failed. “After that time I made calls to their Lagos office and it yielded nothing so we decided to carry out the enforcement

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PDP’ll win 2023 presidency – Ayu

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has expressed confidence that the party will win next year’s presidential election. Ayu, who spoke when he received British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, assured the envoy that the party would turn the country around when it forms the next Federal Government. He […]
News

Buhari declares N287bn as NNPC’s net profit in year 2020

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

…orders timely publication of audited financial statements President Muhammadu Buhari has declared N287 billion as the profit after tax for the operations of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for year 2020. This was disclosed Thursday in a release made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Femi Adesina. The President, who doubles as the Minister […]
News Top Stories

Senate rejects Sole Administrator for NDDC

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

The upper chamber of the National Assembly has rejected the recent appointment of a Sole Administrator for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), describing it as illegal and an aberration.   The rejection followed an intervention made by Senator Seriake Dickson (PDP/Bayelsa West) during the consideration of the 2020 Budget of the NDDC at yesterday’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica