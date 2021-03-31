Metro & Crime

Ortom: Killers of Catholic Priest in Katsina-Ala will be apprehended

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Wednesday condemned the killing of Rev. Father Ferdinand Ngugban of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Aye-Twar village in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state by gunmen.
The governor described the attack as mindless and wonders why a harmless priest would become the target of armed men.
Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, assured the people of Katsina-Ala and Sankera in general that the state government will not relent until those responsible for the killing and other attacks in that part of the state are brought to justice.
The governor reaffirmed the resolve of his administration not to handover the state to criminals and urged people of the state to continue to support security operatives with timely and useful information.
Governor Ortom sympathized with the bereaved family and prayed that God grants the soul of Rev. Father Ngugban eternal rest.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Obaseki spends N25bn on pension payments

Posted on Author Cajetan  Mmuta, Benin

  *Clears arrears with N4.3bn, commits to gratuity   The Edo State government said on Monday that it has expended over N4.3 billion in clearing the backlog of outstanding pension arrears owed about 3,128 pensioners in the state. It stated that about N25, 047,472,632.77 was spent for monthly pension payment of 13,081 pensioners from November […]
Metro & Crime

Buhari mourns Adamawa traditional ruler, Hama Bachama

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Yola

T he Bachama Traditional Kingdom in Adamawa State, on Saturday night, lost its paramount ruler, Colonel Honest Stephens Irmiya (rtd).     The late Stephen Irmiya, ascended the throne in 2012 following the demise of his predecessor, Homun Asaph Zadok.     President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, commiserated with the family of the deceased. In a […]
Metro & Crime

Osinbajo, Sanwo-Olu: No data, no meaningful development

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Thursday said that no meaningful development could be achieved without data, saying data is so crucial in delivering dividends of democracy to the citizens. The duo disclosed this while speaking at the second edition of Art of Technology 2.0 held […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica