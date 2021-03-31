Ortom: Killers of Catholic Priest in Katsina-Ala will be apprehended

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Wednesday condemned the killing of Rev. Father Ferdinand Ngugban of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Aye-Twar village in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state by gunmen.

The governor described the attack as mindless and wonders why a harmless priest would become the target of armed men.

Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, assured the people of Katsina-Ala and Sankera in general that the state government will not relent until those responsible for the killing and other attacks in that part of the state are brought to justice.

The governor reaffirmed the resolve of his administration not to handover the state to criminals and urged people of the state to continue to support security operatives with timely and useful information.

Governor Ortom sympathized with the bereaved family and prayed that God grants the soul of Rev. Father Ngugban eternal rest.

Like this: Like Loading...