Ortom: Killers of Catholic priest in Katsina-Ala’ll be apprehended

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday c o n d e m n e d killing of Rev. Father Ferdinand Ngugban of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Aye-Twar village in Katsina-Ala local government area of the state by gunmen. The governor described the attack as mindless, wondering why a harmless priest would become the target of armed men. Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, assured the people of Katsina-Ala and Sankera that the state government would not relent until those responsible for the killing and other attacks in that part of the state were brought to justice. The governor, who reaffirmed the resolve of his administration not to handover the state to criminals, urged the people of the state to continue to support security operatives with timely and useful information. Ortom, however, sympathised with the bereaved family and prayed that God would grant the soul of Rev. Father Ngugban eternal rest.
Ugwuanyi emerges new PDP leader in S/East
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu yesterday adopted Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as the new leader in the South-East zone. Mr. Ali Odefa, Acting Chairman of the PDP in South-East, made this known to newsmen shortly after its meeting in the state. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ugwuanyi […]
Zamfara gov insists on peace talks with bandits, secures release of 26 minors
Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has insisted that dialogue with bandits is still relevant just as he secured the release of 26 Katsina State indigent girls, all of them minors, from bandits without payment of ransom. The girls, who were kidnapped by bandits in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, were brought […]
Ohanaeze to Buhari: Why are Service Chiefs indispensable?
Pan Igbo cultural o r g a n i s a t i o n , Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday endorsed the call by the National Assembly for President Mhammadu Buhari to sack the current Service Chiefs. Ohanaeze wondered why the Federal Government has remained intransigent on the service chiefs and refused to save the nation […]
