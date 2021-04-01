News

Ortom: Killers of Catholic priest in Katsina-Ala’ll be apprehended

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday c o n d e m n e d killing of Rev. Father Ferdinand Ngugban of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Aye-Twar village in Katsina-Ala local government area of the state by gunmen. The governor described the attack as mindless, wondering why a harmless priest would become the target of armed men. Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, assured the people of Katsina-Ala and Sankera that the state government would not relent until those responsible for the killing and other attacks in that part of the state were brought to justice. The governor, who reaffirmed the resolve of his administration not to handover the state to criminals, urged the people of the state to continue to support security operatives with timely and useful information. Ortom, however, sympathised with the bereaved family and prayed that God would grant the soul of Rev. Father Ngugban eternal rest.

