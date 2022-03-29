Ortom: Killings under Buhari more than civil war

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Tuesday expressed deep concern over the alarming rate of killing of innocent Nigerians under the All Progressive Congress (APC)-led government of President Muhammadu Buhari saying it has surpassed those of the civil war in the 1960’s.

Besides, the governor maintained that he has no reason to resign as the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) zoning committee ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The governor, who spoke to journalists at the Government House in Makurdi, urged Nigerians to be vigilant to ensure that nobody short changes them in their quest to vote the ruling party out of power during next year’s general elections.

He commended the unanimous decision of the National Assembly to adopt the electronic transmission of election results system as a measure of checking the rigging of election which enables the emergence of unpopular candidates, stressing that it was high time the APC government to be chased away to allow room for the PDP to rebuild and restructure the nation for the better.

“Too many people have been killed. You can imagine, the civil war in Nigeria, more people have been killed from 2017 to 2022 than what happened during the civil war. This government must be chased away by Nigerians,” he said.

Governor Ortom urged those wishing to invade the state and rig the 2023 elections “to say goodbye to their families” noting that no such plan would be condoned, as he would instruct people of the state, he described as “warriors” to defend themselves against such evil intentions.

