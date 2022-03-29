News

Ortom: Killings under Buhari more than civil war

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Tuesday expressed deep concern over the alarming rate of killing of innocent Nigerians under the All Progressive Congress (APC)-led government of President Muhammadu Buhari saying it has surpassed those of the civil war in the 1960’s.

Besides, the governor maintained that he has no reason to resign as the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) zoning committee ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The governor, who spoke to journalists at the Government House in Makurdi, urged Nigerians to be vigilant to ensure that nobody short changes them in their quest to vote the ruling party out of power during next year’s general elections.

He commended the unanimous decision of the National Assembly to adopt the electronic transmission of election results system as a measure of checking the rigging of election which enables the emergence of unpopular candidates, stressing that it was high time the APC government to be chased away to allow room for the PDP to rebuild and restructure the nation for the better.

“Too many people have been killed. You can imagine, the civil war in Nigeria, more people have been killed from 2017 to 2022 than what happened during the civil war. This government must be chased away by Nigerians,” he said.

Governor Ortom urged those wishing to invade the state and rig the 2023 elections “to say goodbye to their families” noting that no such plan would be condoned, as he would instruct people of the state, he described as “warriors” to defend themselves against such evil intentions.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

89 husbands beaten by wives as Lagos records 753 domestic violence cases

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Tuesday raised the alarm over increasing domestic violence in the state, saying that it recorded 89 cases of husbands  or men who were either beaten up by their wives or harassed by the female gender between 2020 and 2021 while over 664 of such cases were also reported by women and house […]
News

2023: Benue APC crisis deepens as factional group expels Akume’s loyalists

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The crisis rocking the Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday assumed a disturbing dimension as a factional group of the party in the area expelled two of its staunch members, including a former Chairman of the local government area, Mrs. Beckie Orpin and Hon. Abua Simon Yajir. The expelled members were […]
News

Osinbajo reiterates FG’s commitment to green energy initiative

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday reiterated the Federal Government’s plan to phase-out more polluting fuels such as coal and diesel with the deployment of the five million solar power connections, targeting 25 million households across the country. The VP, who also reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the global green energy initiative, said that solar […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica