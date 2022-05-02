News Top Stories

Ortom laments continued attacks, killing of his kinsmen by herdsmen

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Makurdi Comment(0)

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, at the weekend lamented the continued attacks and killing of the people, including security personnel by armed Fulani terrorists.

The governor, who was addressing a mammoth crowd of his kinsmen, some who have been displaced by the Fulani herdsmen, maintained that his administration has not relented in it’s efforts to protect them, saying both the Livestock Guards and Community Volunteer Guards were set up by law to complement the conventional security agencies.

 

He doled out over N5 million to his kinsmen of Nzorov in Guma Local Government Area to enable them join the Muslim community in celebrating Sallah.

 

The kinsmen, who gathered at the governor’s residence in Gbajimba, also received 18,000 tubers of yam and 1, 200 bags of rice and pigs to go with them.

 

The governor said the gesture was his own little way of expressing gratitude for the blessing they had given him years ago which has continued to be with him. He noted that if not for the blessings and support he has been enjoying from his kinsmen, he would not have been able to survive the plethora of challenges he has encountered in his political journey.

 

Earlier, outgoing Chairman of Guma Local Government Area, Hon. Caleb Aba and Ter Guma, Chief Dennis Shemberga, acknowledged the infrastructure development the governor has undertaken in road and rural electrification in the area and commended him for standing firm against herdsmen invasion.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Benue: Operation Zenda foils kidnap attempt on UniMkar VC

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Men of Operation Zenda Joint Task Force (JTF) led by its Commander, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Justine Gberindyer, yesterday stormed Agbeede town in Konsh isha Local Government Area of Benue State and apprehended two kidnappers, who were contracted to kidnap and kill the Vice Chancellor of University of Mkar, Mkar in Benue State. The […]
News

X-raying Abiru’s scorecard in Lagos East

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Despite making his entry into partisan politics from the corporate setting, Senator Tokunbo Abiru has, through his multifaceted achievements, reinvented representation in his Lagos East senatorial district. WALE ELEGBEDE reports When Senator Tokunbo Abiru took over the reins of leadership in the Lagos East senatorial district, not many people gave him a chance to swiftly […]
News Top Stories

S’Court affirms ex-Gov Dariye’s conviction over breach of public trust

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Supreme Court yesterday affirmed the conviction of former Plateau State Governor, Senator Joshua Dariye in the charges of criminal breach of trust brought against him by the Federal Government. Dariye’s jail term of 10 years imposed on him by the Court of Appeal was also upheld along with the conviction. The apex court however […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica