Ortom laments continued attacks, killing of his kinsmen by herdsmen

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, at the weekend lamented the continued attacks and killing of the people, including security personnel by armed Fulani terrorists.

The governor, who was addressing a mammoth crowd of his kinsmen, some who have been displaced by the Fulani herdsmen, maintained that his administration has not relented in it’s efforts to protect them, saying both the Livestock Guards and Community Volunteer Guards were set up by law to complement the conventional security agencies.

He doled out over N5 million to his kinsmen of Nzorov in Guma Local Government Area to enable them join the Muslim community in celebrating Sallah.

The kinsmen, who gathered at the governor’s residence in Gbajimba, also received 18,000 tubers of yam and 1, 200 bags of rice and pigs to go with them.

The governor said the gesture was his own little way of expressing gratitude for the blessing they had given him years ago which has continued to be with him. He noted that if not for the blessings and support he has been enjoying from his kinsmen, he would not have been able to survive the plethora of challenges he has encountered in his political journey.

Earlier, outgoing Chairman of Guma Local Government Area, Hon. Caleb Aba and Ter Guma, Chief Dennis Shemberga, acknowledged the infrastructure development the governor has undertaken in road and rural electrification in the area and commended him for standing firm against herdsmen invasion.

