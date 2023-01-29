News

Ortom lauds Buhari for renaming FUAM after J.S Tarka

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has again commended President Muhammadu Buhari for renaming the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi (FUAM) after the minority right crusader, the late Joseph Sarwuan Tarka. Ortom stated this when the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, Mrs. Edith Chidinma Uwajumogu, led members of the council and management staff of the institution paid him a courtesy visit at the government house in Makurdi.

The governor said: “To rename the university from the University of Agriculture to Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, the man that was at the forefront in fighting for minority rights of the people of the country, especially the Middle Belt region, is a great honour that President Buhari has done in recent times.” He maintained that though he had no opportunity of meeting with Tarka before his death, he learnt of his positive attributes for the development of the society and decided to emulate him. The governor promised not to remain silent but continue to speak out when things are going wrong in the country.

Governor Ortom faulted the acquisition of land for the establishment of the then, FUAM stated that money meant for compensation of the natives was diverted by the handlers hence the relocation of the affected beneficiaries became a major problem till today.

The governor said due to inadequate funding, his administration may not be able to meet up the request for donating buses and reconstruction of the major road to the university, noting that people of the state are direct beneficiaries of all federal agencies operating in the state. He commended the Governing Council and management for finding time to come and brief him on what they intend to do for the growth of the institution.

 

