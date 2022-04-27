Ortom lauds Danjuma’s support for IDPs

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday praised ex-Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant- General Theophilus Danjuma, for supporting Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state. Ortom, who spoke through the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. Emmanuel Shior, also commended the Victims Support Fund (VSF), a humanitarian organisation chaired by Danjuma, for caring for people displaced from their communities by Fulani herdsmen.

The organisation distributed relief materials including yam, noodles, rice, red oil and beans in Logo, Kwande, Konshisha, Agatu as well as at the Ortese aka Igyungu-Aze IDP camp in Guma Local Government Area. The governor also commended the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), Doctors Without Borders (DWB), International Committee for the Red Cross, Community Links, Jireh Doo Foundation, Bengonet and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for their support. The governor lamented the level of damage done to infrastructure in the state as a result of terror attacks

