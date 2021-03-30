News

Ortom lauds NAF’s contribution to security, community service

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday acknowledged the contributions of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to security and community development services of the state.

 

The governor conveyed his feelings when he received the Air Officer Commanding, Tactical Air Command, Air Vice-Marshall Idi Gamso Lubo, who was on a courtesy visit to him at the Government House, Makurdi.

 

Governor Ortom noted that apart from collaboration with other sister security agencies for the protection of lives and property, the Nigerian Air Force also contributed tremendously through education, health and fire extinguishing services.

He also acknowledged the minimal cases of harassment of citizens by security agents and solicited support from the public to enable security agencies working in their areas succeed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

How Raphael Gnn overcame impossible odds and turned Ace Up Media into a market leader

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A success story has a humble beginning, the involvement of waiting on time, and lastly discipline. This has been a success story for Ace Up Media. It was founded by Raphael Gnn. He started the business by himself and run it to its current place. Raphael Gnn is a hardworking person that has worked tirelessly […]
News

US coronavirus deaths top 1,100 for third straight day

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United States on Thursday recorded more than 1,100 deaths from COVID-19, marking the third straight day the nation passed that grim milestone as the pandemic escalates in southern and western U.S. states. Fatalities nationwide were recorded at 1,118 on Thursday. Deaths were 1,135 on Wednesday and 1,141 on Tuesday. Even though deaths are […]
News

SPDC: Why we appealed Kidney Island, OML 11assets’ sale judgment

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The management of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has explained why it appealed the recent Rivers State High Court judgement affirmed the enforcement of the sale of interests in SPDC’s JV’s assets in Kidney Island and specified interests in OML 11 to the Rivers State Government.   The company in a statement by its Media […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica