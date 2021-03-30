Ortom lauds NAF’s contribution to security, community service

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday acknowledged the contributions of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to security and community development services of the state.

The governor conveyed his feelings when he received the Air Officer Commanding, Tactical Air Command, Air Vice-Marshall Idi Gamso Lubo, who was on a courtesy visit to him at the Government House, Makurdi.

Governor Ortom noted that apart from collaboration with other sister security agencies for the protection of lives and property, the Nigerian Air Force also contributed tremendously through education, health and fire extinguishing services.

He also acknowledged the minimal cases of harassment of citizens by security agents and solicited support from the public to enable security agencies working in their areas succeed.

