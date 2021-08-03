Ortom lauds Police over killing of kidnappers, rescue of abducted commissioner’s wife, driver

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday commended men of the Nigeria Police in the state command over the killing of three kidnappers and rescue of the wife to state’s Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Mrs. Ann Unenge and her driver, who were kidnapped last Friday.

The commissioner’s wife who was reunited with her husband, Bernard Unenge, in the presence of Ortom at the police headquarters in Makurdi, the state capital, was however later taken to the hospital for treatment. Her driver also sustained injury on his left leg.

Ortom, who was at the state Police Command, where three of the kidnappers who died during exchange of gunfire with the Police were paraded, applauded the zeal and professionalism exhibited by men of the ‘Operation Zenda’ team that trailed and neutralised the abductors even when no ransom was paid.

“Instead of negotiating and paying ransom (of N51million), that was not done, the Nigeria Police have shown professionalism and strength, they have risked their lives and were able to trail and kill the kidnappers in an exchange of gun battle.

“We shall not give up despite the challenges confronting us, we shall continue to support the Nigeria Police to succeed in their task to rid the state of criminals.”

Governor Ortom warned kidnappers and other criminal elements operating in the state as well as their sponsors and informants to beware of the consequences of their actions, saying no matter how long it takes, the long arm of the law would one day catch up with them.

He also ordered the immediate demolition of a house used by kidnappers. The directive given by the governor for the demolition of the house used by the abductors is in line with provisions of the Benue State law on prohibition of abduction, hostage-taking/kidnapping, cultism and similar activities.

Also speaking, Commissioner of Police, Audu Madaki said five suspects have been arrested in connection with the abduction while “three of them died from gunshot injuries during the rescue mission of Mrs. Ann Bernard and one other person were rescued.”

Madaki said the five suspects were trailed and arrested at Welfare Quarters area of Makurdi town.

According to him, one AK47 rifle fully loaded with double magazine and two double barrel guns fully loaded with ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

He said some victims who received gunshot injuries during the kidnap were receiving treatment at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.

Like this: Like Loading...