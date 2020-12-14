Ortom lauds Wike’s development strides, says he’s a man of integrity

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday lauded the giant strides of his Rivers State counterpart, Governor Nyesom Wike, in the development of the state.

The governor said such milestones were clear testimonies to the fact that he (Wike) was “a man of integrity and a true democrat, who abhorred injustice and makes his views on issues known in a courageous manner.”

Governor Ortom in a message to the Rivers State governor to mark his birthday on behalf of the government and people of Benue State, heartily congratulated Governor Wike as he celebrated his birthday anniversary.

He described the governor “as a dependable friend of Benue, who has at different times spoken out in support of the state and its people in times of trouble.”

Ortom particularly acknowledged the support the Wike administration gave to Benue State in taking care of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state in 2018 shortly after Fulani herdsmen killed over 73 innocent people in the state

