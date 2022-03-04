News

Ortom launches national mass metering scheme

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday launched the National Mass Metering Scheme of the Jos Electricity Distribution (JED) Company in Makurdi. Ortom, who received the Chairman Board of Directors, JED, Alhaji Inuwa Babangida, said electricity plays a vital role in wealth creation, stressing that obsolete wires had been the bane of steady power supply in some parts of the state.

The governor urged the JED to ensure local content in their recruitment to provide effective security for their facilities. He commended the Makurdi branch manager of the company for his dedication to duty, appealing for the extension of the 33KVA line to Industrial Layout to encourage production. Babangida said the firm is investing over N800 million in the land donated by the state government and replacement of obsolete wires with galvanized steel towers to boost electricity supply in North Bank and other parts of the state. He said the mass metering scheme to be executed in phases has 28,000 metres to be distributed in Benue in the first phase.

The chairman board of directors said JED had budgeted resources to improve electricity supply in Benue and other states under its franchise, adding that the support of the state government was key to actualisation of the result.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ortom urges Buhari to take Zulum’s alarm on ISWAP seriously

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take the alarm raised by the Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, on the recruitment of more fighters by the Islamic State of West Africa Province, (ISWAP) seriously.   He similarly called on the Federal Government and non-governmental organizations to evolve security strategies that […]
News

NASU laments plight of workers in 2021

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

The General Secretary, Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), Prince Peters Adeyemi, has said 2021 is one of the worst years for workers.   Speaking to journalists in Abuja, he raised concerns that the coming year might even be worst for workers, as a result of the 2023 elections which usually cripple […]
News

EFCC convicts 18 scammers in C’River, Akwa Ibom in 2 months

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Uyo Zonal office, says it convicted 18 Cybercrime suspects in the last two months. Mr Uchenna Edeh, the head of the zone comprising Akwa Ibom and Cross River, said this on Wednesday in Calabar during a media interaction. “I resumed on Aug.10, just about two months ago. As […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica