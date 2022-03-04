Ortom launches national mass metering scheme

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday launched the National Mass Metering Scheme of the Jos Electricity Distribution (JED) Company in Makurdi. Ortom, who received the Chairman Board of Directors, JED, Alhaji Inuwa Babangida, said electricity plays a vital role in wealth creation, stressing that obsolete wires had been the bane of steady power supply in some parts of the state.

The governor urged the JED to ensure local content in their recruitment to provide effective security for their facilities. He commended the Makurdi branch manager of the company for his dedication to duty, appealing for the extension of the 33KVA line to Industrial Layout to encourage production. Babangida said the firm is investing over N800 million in the land donated by the state government and replacement of obsolete wires with galvanized steel towers to boost electricity supply in North Bank and other parts of the state. He said the mass metering scheme to be executed in phases has 28,000 metres to be distributed in Benue in the first phase.

The chairman board of directors said JED had budgeted resources to improve electricity supply in Benue and other states under its franchise, adding that the support of the state government was key to actualisation of the result.

