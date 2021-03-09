Ortom: Lobi Stars has no excuse over poor outings

…as shake up looms in club

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Monday said the state’s darling team, Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi, had no excuse over their poor outing in the league.

Governor Ortom who stated this in an interview in Makurdi, expressed worry at the declining performance of the club in the current Nigeria Professional Football League.

Only recently after Lobi’s hard earned 2-1 win over Katsina United in Makurdi, fans carried placards alleging deduction of players salaries and allowances even as they called for the sack of the Vice Chairman, Mike Idoko.

He maintained that his administration places premium on the team in huge funding, maintaining that it has been placed on first line charge.

Governor Ortom said he had met with chairman of the club who doubles as the Deputy Governor of the state, Engr. Benson Abounu, as well as the Vice Chairman, Mike Idoko, where issues affecting the team was discussed elaborately, but expressed worry over its dwindling performance.

Governor Ortom announced that there will likely be shake up in Lobi management to ensure optimal performance.

“Lobi is dear to the hearts of my administration and to all Benue people that is why we have placed the club on first line charge,” he said.

“I have met with my deputy Governor who is the chairman of the club to look critically at the issues with the club and by the time I get full briefing from him, action will be taken.

“But I want to assure you that if players were shortchanged as alleged, such people must definitely be made to refund such money.

