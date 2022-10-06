Ortom, LP gov candidate clash over teachers’ welfare

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has denied the allegation that he has denied teachers their entitlements for years. In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Terver Akase on Wednesday, he insisted that he has been paying teachers and other state workers as and when due. Ortom made the clarification following the claim by the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 governorship poll Herman Hembe that he had abandoned teachers to wallow “in abject penury, occasioned by perpetual non-payment of salaries”. Hembe had said that he “is saddened that on a day every teacher should be celebrating their esteemed position in society as the builders and shapers of society’s future, teachers in Benue state are wallowing in abject penury, occasioned by perpetual non-payment of salaries, allowances and bonuses. I call on the Ortom government to, at least, in the spirit of the celebration, promptly pay our teachers their owed salaries.”

