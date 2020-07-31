Ortom: Miyetti Allah vigilante’ll not operate in Benue

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday kicked against the move by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a Fulani socio- cultural association, to establish its security outfit called ‘Miyetti Allah Vigilante’ nationwide. The governor outrightly discountenanced the idea, saying in Benue State, the group would not operate.

He said the state government was working with conventional security forces and had already established a vigilante group at the state, local government and ward levels. This, the governor emphasised, was evident in the ongoing recruitment of personnel for community policing whom he said would soon be trained as recommended by the Inspector- General of Police. Governor Ortom said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, that the idea behind the move was to promote what he called their nefarious and inhuman activities to another level.

“As much as we do not have any problem with Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore floating a security outfit in other states, it is important to say that such a vigilante group will not operate in Benue State. Miyetti Allah has no constitutional right to establish a nationwide security outfit. “Benue does not need the Miyetti Allah vigilante.

The state government is working with conventional security forces and has already established a vigilante group at the state, local government and ward levels. This is evident in the ongoing recruitment of personnel for community policing, who will soon be trained as recommended by Inspector- General of Police.

“The idea of running a nationwide vigilante group is a mere strategy by the Fulani socio-cultural organisation to elevate their nefarious and inhuman activities to another level. They have repeatedly claimed responsibility for the killing of thousands of children, women and other vulnerable people in different states, yet, members of the group walk freely in Abuja and hold press conferences, threatening to unleash terror on the people of this country”. Governor Ortom again called for the arrest and prosecution of officials of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, to end the spate of crime in the country.

