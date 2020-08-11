Metro & Crime

Ortom: Miyetyi Allah vigilante group can operate in other states not Benue

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Tuesday again, brushed aside the claim by the Fulani socio-cultural organisation, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore that its floated vigilante outfit, said to be embedded in the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) is functional in Benue and 35 other states of the federation.

The governor unmistakably said the group is free to operate in other states of the federation but certainly not in Benue.
Ortom was reacting to claims by the organisation that its vigilante outfit is already functional in 36 states of the country.

 

Ortom noted that the desperation being exhibited by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore to float a security outfit across the country was a lucid demonstration that the group has an ulterior motive.

 

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, regretted that “after receiving doses of bashing from Nigerians against its first attempt, the pastoralist organization has decided to hide under the canopy of VGN to actualize their agenda.

 

“What Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore fails to understand is that VGN also does not have constitutional right to operate in all states of this country. The notion that the group is registered with Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) does not violate any section of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to confer on it the powers to operate in every state of Nigeria.

 

“Vigilante is a neighborhood arrangement, not a national programme. It is therefore a vain attempt by Miyetti Allah to try to force their security outfit on all states of the federation,” he said.

