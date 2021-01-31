Ortom mourns as Benue NUJ Chairman dies

Benue State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Victoria Asher is dead.

This is as Governor Samuel Ortom has expressed shock and deep sadness over her death. Secretary of the council, Mr. Moses Akarhan, in a statement said Mrs. Asher died in the early hours of yesterday at about 8:00am at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi after a Caesarean Section (CS) surgery.

It was gathered that the late NUJ chairman delivered a set of twins through CS barely two weeks ago before she died.

It has also been learnt that her twins, a boy and a girl, are her first children. Mrs. Asher was to have completed her first term in July 2021. She was from the same media organisation, ‘Radio Benue’, with her predecessor, Mr. David Ukuma who served two months before he died in 2018.

According to the statement, council is expected “to give notice for an emergency congress to that effect in due course”.

Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Mr. Terver Akase said the demise of Mrs. Asher is a painful loss not only to the media commu-nity but also to the state.

Like this: Like Loading...