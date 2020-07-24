Ortom moves to resolve Ugondo/ Air Force communal controversy

At last the controversy between the Nigerian Air Force and Ugondo community in parts of Makurdi and Gwer East Local Government Areas of Benue State over land would be amicably resolved. Governor Samuel Ortom stated this yesterday while briefing newsmen after a peace meeting between officials of the Tactical Air Command of the Nigerian Air Force, Makurdi and stakeholders from Ugondo community. The governor said he had appealed to the Tactical Air Command to concede 350 hectares of land from the 4,000 hectares housing the command to Ugondo community to permanently end the age-long land dispute between the command and the host community. He said members of the community had initially demanded that 900 hectares of land be conceded to them, but owing to appeals and consultations, the community had agreed to accept 350 hectares. Governor Ortom disclosed that the Nigerian Air Force authorities in Makurdi had promised to consult the Chief of Air Staff on the issue and get back to him, giving assurance that the matter would be harmoniously resolved. According to the governor, other issues raised by the community bothered on corporate social responsibility of the Tactical Air Command in the areas of provision of educational and health facilities as well as potable water, which the command promised to address.
Man paraded for killing girlfriend in Ibadan; father, for attempted murder of daughter
The Oyo State Police Commissioner, Mr. Nwachukwu Enwonwu on Monday paraded some armed robbery suspects and kidnappers including alleged murderers and attempted murderers numbering 30, among them, Shagbada Erigga (26) who allegedly murdered his girlfriend in Ibadan, the state capital. According to the police, Shagbada on Sunday, June 21 picked up the deceased […]
COVID-19: PTF declares FCT hot spot of community spread
The Presidential Task Force on coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has declared the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as one of the red spots of community spread of the disease in the country. Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said this yesterday while receiving donations of Personal Protective […]
FG to Nigerians: COVID-19 has come to stay with us
Regina Otokpa Abuja The Federal Government, yesterday, warned Nigerians to adhere strictly to the precautionary protocols put in place to halt the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic as the virus might last longer than any one had ever expected due to its contagious nature. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss […]
