Ortom moves to resolve Ugondo/ Air Force communal controversy

At last the controversy between the Nigerian Air Force and Ugondo community in parts of Makurdi and Gwer East Local Government Areas of Benue State over land would be amicably resolved. Governor Samuel Ortom stated this yesterday while briefing newsmen after a peace meeting between officials of the Tactical Air Command of the Nigerian Air Force, Makurdi and stakeholders from Ugondo community. The governor said he had appealed to the Tactical Air Command to concede 350 hectares of land from the 4,000 hectares housing the command to Ugondo community to permanently end the age-long land dispute between the command and the host community. He said members of the community had initially demanded that 900 hectares of land be conceded to them, but owing to appeals and consultations, the community had agreed to accept 350 hectares. Governor Ortom disclosed that the Nigerian Air Force authorities in Makurdi had promised to consult the Chief of Air Staff on the issue and get back to him, giving assurance that the matter would be harmoniously resolved. According to the governor, other issues raised by the community bothered on corporate social responsibility of the Tactical Air Command in the areas of provision of educational and health facilities as well as potable water, which the command promised to address.

