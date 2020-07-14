Ortom: N50m reward for Gana’s arrest remains intact

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Tuesday reaffirmed that the N50 million reward the state government had promised anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of wanted criminal gang leader, Terwase Akwaza alias Gana, still stands.

Terwase Akwaza has reportedly been terrorising residents of the state especially those from Benue North East senatorial district, a development that has led to the killing of innocent people and destruction of property.

Governor Ortom, who disclosed this at news briefing shortly after the State Security Council meeting he presided over, restated the resolve of his administration to make life unbearable for criminals ravaging the state.

He called on people of the state to always provide timely and useful information to security agents to help them combat kidnapping, cultism and other crimes.

The governor said intelligence gathering remains key to the war against criminals.

He commended security operatives in the state for their proactive and gallant efforts in ensuring peace and vowed that criminal elements operating in the state must be decimated.

Governor Ortom also commended some of the newly sworn-in Council Chairmen for the measures they are evolved in tackling insecurity in their domains, urging them to sustain the tempo.

