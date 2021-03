The Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), maintaining peace in Plateau and part of Southern Kaduna and Bauchi states, have arrested eight suspects in connection with the recent killings in Southern Kaduna. Parading the suspects before journalists on Monday in Kafachan, Maj.-Gen Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, the Commander of the task force, said the arrest was […]

Fence of a building yesterday collapsed and killed a teenage boy, Gbenga Owolabi, at Afiesere town in Ughelli North Local Government Area in Delta State. This occurred barely an hour after a family of four narrowly escaped death when the overhead water tank collapsed on their sitting room while they were watching television. The tank, […]

A 15-year-old girl, Mmesoma (surname withheld) was Friday gang-raped by two boys at Nkelegu Ishieke in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. The two suspects, Chidiogu Okonkwo, 15, and Chidubem Onwe, 14, allegedly defiled the victim in her father’s house when he left her at home for his daily business in Ishieke market. It […]

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom on Saturday narrowly escaped death when suspected armed herdsmen ambushed his convoy. The incident happened at Tyo-Mu community in the outskirts of Makurdi town. Tyo-Mu is a distance of less than 20Km from Makurdi, the Benue State capital. According to the Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Terver Akase, the herdsmen opened fire on the governor’s convoy while traveling along Makurdi-Gboko road. He added that the governor escaped narrowly.

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica