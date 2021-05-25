Ortom: National dialogue will end agitations

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, yesterday, advocated the need for a national dialogue which he said is the panacea for various agitations in the country.

Ortom stated this when he received participants of the Senior Executive Programme of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru who paid him a courtesy call at the Government House in Makurdi.

The governor said the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended) needs further amendments to make it a more democratic document, stressing that combined with a national dialogue, the country would be saved from further crises.

Governor Ortom pointed out that Benue, as the food basket of the nation, would continue to advocate the unity and indivisibility of Nigeria, stressing that the challenges confronting the country are surmountable.

He noted that the government and people of Benue State remain committed to justice, equity and fairness to all. The governor described as laudable the programmes of NIPSS, saying Benue indigenes had also graduated from the institute and made various contributions to national development.

Governor Ortom described as apt the theme for this year’s NIPSS Senior Executive Programme – “Getting things done: Strategies for policy and programme implementation”.

Leader of the delegation, Prof. Fatai Aremu said they were in the state for a study tour as the Institute had selected Benue among states to be visited by the Senior Executive Programme as a result of the milestones recorded by the present administration in the state.

He appreciated Governor Ortom for the warm reception accorded the participants since arrival in the state yesterday, while a member of the Study Group Six, Mrs. Mary Uduk said at the end of the tour, they would be better informed about activities and programmes as well as successes and challenges of the Ortom administration.

