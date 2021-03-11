Ortom: Nigeria can only be better with justice, fairness, equity

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday said that Nigeria would only be better if the government at the centre ensures justice, fairness and equity for all Nigerians. Ortom spoke at the government house in Makurdi, when he received the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, who paid him a courtesy call. He stated that the challenges confronting the country were beyond partisan politics and needed equal treatment for all Nigerians, stressing that only the truth would make the situation better.

The governor congratulated Pam on his appointment by President Mohammadu Buhari, pointing out that his new office was demanding and needed God’s divine direction to deliver. He acknowledged the concern shown by Pam during the invasion of Benue State by militia herdsmen and his contributions towards ending the Tiv and Jukun crisis in Taraba State, noting that his administration would support him to succeed.

Pam stated that he had known the governor as an advocate for the safety of Benue people, stressing that his advocacy against the oppressed had endeared him to many within and outside the country. He acknowledged the governor’s support to NCPC, especially through sponsorship to Jerusalem, saying pilgrimage adds to an individual’s faith as the physical sight of what the Bible preaches serves as encouragement. The Executive Secretary solicited the support of the governor to enable Benue Christians feature prominently in the 2020 and 2021 Holy Pilgrimage to Jerusalem expected to hold between now and May this year.

