Ortom: Nigeria in turmoil, G-5 can salvage worsening insecurity, battered Cep

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has expressed deep concern over the state of great turmoil in the Nigerian state has found itself under the present administration saying only the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can salvage the situation to make the lives of Nigerians better.

The governor was indeed vehement about the country’s excruciating insecurity and the battered economy that is continuously making life more difficult to the citizenry.

This was where he did not hide his feelings but declared that: “Nigeria today is in turmoil and it is only when we (the G-5) do the best that can help us out of our challenges in terms of security, economy, social life and help us redeem our image.”

Ortom, who reaffirmed his strong support for the Southern presidency against North, lamented that his Rivers State counterpart and leader of the G-5 PDP governors, Nyesom Wike would have emerged country’s next president to succeed Buhari in 2023 but “enemies of progress” ensured Wike did not win”.

“I want us to work together as a team and by the grace of God in 2023 we are going to redeem Nigeria to the path of security, to the path of prosperity, to the path of social life and everybody will be happy”.

 

