Ortom: Nigeria is in a war situation now

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Saturday expressed fears over the worsening insecurity situation bedevilling the Nigerian state, maintaining that the situation is a lucid indication that the country is in a war situation.

The governor also reportedly raised the alarm that terrorists have surrounded the nation and would are prepared to take over going by what is happening.

He disclosed this when he received in audience members of the Knight of St. Mulumba Abuja Ecclesiastical Council led by the Metro Grand Knight, Sir Michael Awuhe.

Governor Ortom told the clergy that if not for the prayers and contributions of the church to his life, he would have been killed by now.

He therefore, charged Christians in the country to rise up to their responsibilities of praying for the return of enduring peace across the length and breadth of the country, stating that: “Nigeria is in a war situation as we speak.

“Those Christians who are sitting on the fence saying that politics is dirty are wrong. They should step forward and take their positions and show interest to bring the country back on track. Now it is time for the validation of voters’ cards, let us mobilise our people to register so they can vote in the elections.”

