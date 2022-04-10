Ortom: Nigeria is in war situation

•Alleges terrorists’ve surrounded country

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday expressed fears over the worsening insecurity situation bedevilling the Nigerian state, maintaining that the situation is a lucid indication that the country is in war situation. The governor also raised the alarm that terrorists have surrounded the nation and were prepared to take over, going by what is happening.

He disclosed this when he received in audience, members of the Knight of St. Mulumba, Abuja Ecclesiastical Council, led by the Metro Grand Knight, Sir Michael Awuhe. Ortom told the visitors that if not for the prayers and contributions of the Church to his life, he would have been killed by now.

He, therefore, charged Christians in the country to rise up to their responsibilities of praying for the return of enduring peace across the length and breadth of the country, stating that “Nigeria is in a war situation as we speak.

“Those Christians, who are sitting on the fence saying that politics is dirty are wrong. They should step forward and take their positions and show interest to bring the country back on track. Now it is time for the validation of voters’ cards. Let us mobilise our people to register so they can vote in the elections”. He also encouraged Christians to “to unite as a church and be prepared because terrorists have surrounded the country.

If not for the prayers of the Church, I would have been consumed. The prayers of the Church kept me”. Ortom maintained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Nathaniel Ikyur, that God has given him that which has made him to always stand for equity, fairness and justice; expressing happiness that he is executing the counsel of God over the state.

The governor, who appreciated the Catholic Church for keeping faith with the work of God, described them as one of most organised Christian denominations. In a remark, Sir Michael, who intimated the governor about the activities of the body, commended him for standing for the oppressed and the downtrodden in the society.

He encouraged the governor to continue to do good despite challenges as the people will appreciate him more when he must have completed his tenure and exited from office.

He explained that the Knight of Saint Mulumba (KSM), which was instituted on June 15, 1953 by Catholic Bishops Conference (CBC) takes care of the poor, defend the church and the clergy. “We do so many things to uplift the plight of the downtrodden in the society.”

