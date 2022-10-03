Ortom: Nigeria on life support with barefooted leadership

News

As Nigerians continue to celebrate 62 years of the country’s nationhood, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom at the weekend lamented that as old as the nation is, it is still on a life support with barefooted leadership.

The governor, who was vehement about the challenges bedeviling thenationparticularly in the areas of insecurity and worsening economy, expressed confidence in the greatness of the country, stressing that there must be justice, equity and fairness for the country to attain the much desired progress.

Besides, the governor    noted that he holds nothing personal against President Muhammadu Buhari, stressing however that he only criticizes the President for not being able to end the killings in the state and Nigeria in general.

The governor was reacting to a statement credited to President Muhammadu Buhari by the Chairman on Tertiary Education in the House of Representatives, Aminu Suleiman Goro during the commissioning of some projects at the Federal University of Agriculture in Makurdi.

President Buhari was quoted to have asked Ortom to endeavour to acknowledge his administration’s capital projectsinBenueStaterather than cast aspersions on him

 

