Ortom: Nigeria under Buhari sharing sovereignty with terrorists

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday accused the Muhammadu Buhari government of paying deaf ears to the incessant killing of innocent Nigerians by Fulani terrorists. He said expressed concern Nigeria is “sharing her sovereignty with terrorists”, describing the ongoing attacks and killings as “unfortunate and the height of impunity”. Ortom, who bared his mind in an interview with journalists on attacks on two communities in the state where more than 24 persons, including a monarch were killed by Fulani herdsmen, said: “Enough is enough.” He accused the Federal Government of ignoring his cries and those of Benue people “as the herdsmen continue to invade our communities and kill innocent people”.
