Ortom: Nigeria’s security architecture has failed under Buhari

*Laments plight of IDPs in Benue

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Still perturbed by the worsening insecurity situation bedevilling the country, Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom at the weekend again bashed the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for not addressing the intractable malady headlong.

The governor said that the security challenge confronting the nation was aggravating because of what he called the ‘failed security architecture’ under the watchful eyes of the APC-led government.

Ortom, who spoke at the inauguration of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Benue Province 5 headquarters at the North Bank area Makurdi, the state capital, also lamented the plight of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of armed herdsmen attacks still trapped in eight camps whom he said are suffering under the rain and scorching sun.

He said he will not keep quiet over the suffering of his people, but continue to talk until the Federal Government does the needful as a demonstration of justice, equity and fairness.

The governor reasoned that if the requisite logistics support were provided to security apparatuses to fight terrorism in the country, the security bottlenecks being witnessed would not degenerated to the level it is today.

“I don’t see how I will remain quiet when I have 1.5 million IDPs still suffering under the rain and everywhere. This is as a result of the failed security architecture of the Federal Government by not providing for them necessary logistics.

“My people are being killed, even last week they were killed. They cannot go back to farm, those who farmed and went back were killed and you want me to keep quiet and you have the security architecture. If you want me to keep quiet, provide justice, equity and fairness to my people who elected me then I will never say a word. But without doing the needful that I know is deliberate, I will not keep quiet but continue to speak,” he said.

The governor opined that the primary responsibility of any responsible government is to provide security for lives and property, clarifying that he is not against the Buhari’s administration but would always criticize it constructively when it is going astray to put it back on track.

He charged members of the RCCG to be challenged by the growth of the church in the state to aspire for greatness.

