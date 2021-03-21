News

Ortom: Nigeria’s sick, on life support gasping for breath

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Sunday said that recent happenings in Nigeria point to the fact that the country is sick and on life support gasping for breath.

 

Ortom spoke at the 37th Priestly anniversary thanksgiving mass in honour of Reverend Father Donatus Ugema and at a solidarity visit on him by members of the State Executive Council, traditional rulers and other stakeholders, following the assassination attempt on him by armed militant herdsmen.

The governor said the attack would rather strengthen his determination to execute God’s divine agenda for Benue, stressing that what he needed from the people was prayers.

He noted that his becoming governor of the state was divine, noting that the evil plans against him will always hit the rocks.

Governor Ortom, who acknowledged the quick response of the Inspector General of Police by deploying a crack team of detectives to investigate the attack on him, said the Fulani Nationality Movement, FUNAM had already claimed responsibility for the assassination attempt and should be arrested and questioned.

Secretary to the Benue State Government, SSG, Prof. Anthony Ijohor (SAN), who spoke on behalf of the State Executive Council, thanked God for sparing the life of the governor, saying the evil planners would never succeed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

“I have over 1,000 000 dollars in lifetime sales under my belt. – Hans Seebaluck

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

      Hans Seebaluck, co-founder and owner of Valor media was born to parents of Indian descent in Mauritius, a tiny island in East Africa and owns citizenship in three different nations of the world. “My parents immigrated to Canada where I spent five years of my life before moving to the United States. […]
News

NDDC probe: Cops on legitimate duty to arrest ex-Ag. MD of NDDC –Police

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah and Onyekachi Eze

•PDP insists on Akpabio’s sack, disbandment of IMC The Police Command in Rivers State yesterday said the policemen, who went to arrest Dr. Joi Nunieh, the former Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), were on legitimate duty. Similarly, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has insisted on the sack of the Minister […]
News

BUA, Italian firm, sign MoA for supply, installation of a 720tons/day pasta processing plant

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

  Africa’s leading foods and manufacturing conglomerate, BUA Group, over the weekend, announced the signing of Memorandum of Agreement with an Italian firm, FAVA, for the supply and installation of a pasta processing plant.   The plant, with a total capacity of 720 tons per day of pasta across five lines which, when completed in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica