Ortom: Nigeria’s sick, on life support gasping for breath

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Sunday said that recent happenings in Nigeria point to the fact that the country is sick and on life support gasping for breath.

Ortom spoke at the 37th Priestly anniversary thanksgiving mass in honour of Reverend Father Donatus Ugema and at a solidarity visit on him by members of the State Executive Council, traditional rulers and other stakeholders, following the assassination attempt on him by armed militant herdsmen.

The governor said the attack would rather strengthen his determination to execute God’s divine agenda for Benue, stressing that what he needed from the people was prayers.

He noted that his becoming governor of the state was divine, noting that the evil plans against him will always hit the rocks.

Governor Ortom, who acknowledged the quick response of the Inspector General of Police by deploying a crack team of detectives to investigate the attack on him, said the Fulani Nationality Movement, FUNAM had already claimed responsibility for the assassination attempt and should be arrested and questioned.

Secretary to the Benue State Government, SSG, Prof. Anthony Ijohor (SAN), who spoke on behalf of the State Executive Council, thanked God for sparing the life of the governor, saying the evil planners would never succeed.

