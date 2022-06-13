News Top Stories

Ortom: Nigeria’s sovereignty under threat by terrorists attacks

Posted on

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has said that the sovereignty of the Nigerian State is under threat due to incessant attacks by suspected Fulani terrorists.

 

He therefore urged Nigerians to be on the alert against anti-democratic forces in order to guard the country’s democracy jealousy. Ortom, in a statement to mark June 12 advocated for the need to strengthen democratic institutions in the country “so that the practice of democracy should not be at the dictates or the whims and caprices of a few individuals who think they will lord it over the general public but the wishes of the people”.

 

The governor maintained that “the unabating security situation where armed Fulani terrorists are seizing our sovereignty is already a threat to our hard earned democracy, a development he noted has not been given priority attention by the current APC led Federal Government of President Muhammadu Buhari”. He added: “Democracy should be our way of life. It is freedom to exercise our franchise in an uninterrupted environment.

 

But insecurity has forced the majority of us away from their ancestral lands and made their living conditions less than humans because they are now forced to live in shanties is a major challenge. This is why the Federal Government must wake up to their responsibility and tackle the menace headlong.”

 

“We cannot be celebrating democracy day when our citizens are now slaves and not free in their homes, schools, worship centres, workplaces and cannot go to their farms or even travel freely on our roads or by train.

 

We must tackle the issue of insecurity courageously if we are to practice democracy freely.” He paid glowing tribute to the June 12, 1993, Democracy martyr Chief M.K.O. Abiola prayed that what led to the illfated third republic will not re-occur.

 

