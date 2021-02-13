News

Ortom: No journalist should die again during my time

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Tears flowed freely as the late Benue State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mrs. Victoria Asher, was buried yesterday at Tse-Maave, Ugber-Tongovin Katsina-Ala Local Gov-ernment Area. Mrs. Asher had died after she delivered a set of twins through Caesarean Section (CS). In a funeral oration, Governor Samuel Ortom, described the death of the late NUJ chairperson as shocking and prayed that his remaining years in office will not witness the loss of any journalists.

The governor, who was represented by his Principal Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Nathaniel Ikyur, said he is deeply saddened that in his six years as governor, he is burying two council chairmen of journalists, which have distorted the various plans of the chairmen for Benue journalists. He appreciated the NUJ in the state for being part of the vehicle that has driven his administration in ensuring accountability and transparency.

